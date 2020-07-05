Polygamist catches ‘second wife’ pants down

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A POLYGAMOUS man of Garden house has lost interest in his second wife after he found another man in his house.

Christopher Mpofu, 39, a trader at Soweto market, says his second wife brought in another man while he was at the first wife’s house.

This is in a matter in which Mpofu was sued for marriage reconciliation by Charity Mwape, 33, also of Graden house.

“My wife and I have been having misunderstandings after I found another man in my house. The problem is that she has been stubborn and refused to apologise for her wrongs,” he said.

Mpofu told the court that he wondered why Mwape was not picking his calls when CLICK TO READ MORE