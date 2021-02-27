Polls on ice

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ), like Plato, seemed to think silence suggests consent. But the Greek philosopher might have been wrong.

With National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) delaying in issuing a final position, FAZ went ahead to start gathering their delegates in Livingstone for the elective annual general meeting.

By the time communication was coming through that the sports motherbody had asked them to halt the process, some delegates were already in the tourist capital while some were on their way.

It was a bolt that was expected to come any time. The aggrieved party, through lawyer Gilbert Phiri, welcomed the decision from NSCZ.

"It is a good ending to an unfair long running saga," Phiri said. "Now the parties can get to doing the right thing from the