Politics of the belly, NAREP’s barrier

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

ELIAS Chipimo Junior’s unforeseen announcement that he was quitting as president of the National Restoration Party (NAREP) has been met with all sorts of speculations from astonished Zambians.

Mr Chipimo himself is aware of insinuations that he had left his party ‘orphaned’ to take up a government job, while others say that the bespectacled lawyer was joining another political party.

Nonetheless, he seems to care less about speculations over his next political move.

In this interview, Mr Chipimo, born September 3, 1965, talks about why he quit active politics and his four-pillar non-political projects he wants to pursue.

On September 2, 2019, a day before his 54th birthday, Mr Chipimo announced his resignation as president of NAREP. This was about nine years after NAREP's formation.