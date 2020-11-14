Politics needs more Christians – Lungu

STEVEN MVULA,

CHAMBO NG’UNI

Kabwe

ZAMBIA will remain a Christian nation and President Edgar Lungu has urged the clergy to join politics to Christianise affairs of the State.

The President says no-one, not even members of the governing Patriotic Front, will change the status of Zambia being a Christian nation.

President Lungu said yesterday that God used the then President Frederick Chiluba to declare Zambia a Christian nation but that some clergy were opposed to it and some are still opposed.

He said this in Kabwe when he met the clergy who complained about the collapse of Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.

The clergy, led by Oskin Siyingwa, said the collapse of Bill 10 robbed the country of an opportunity to actualise its Christian character and many other good proposals such as empowerment and inclusion of

women, youths and disabled in governance matters.