‘Politicians should reduce rallies to avoid spread of COVID-19’

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

CHURCHES should not turn politicians into their sources of money as the trend can contribute to the escalation of violence during the forthcoming general elections.

And the Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia (ISCZ) says politicians should reduce on rallies to avoid the further spread of COVID-19.

Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) president David Masupa says religious organisations have a prophetic and guidance role to play as some politicians “get excited” with campaigns ahead of the polls.

He said in an interview that the Church should always preach messages of peace and