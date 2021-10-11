‘Politicians must reconcile on Day of Prayer’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIANS prepare to observe the first National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation under the new dawn administration on Monday, politicians have been implored to take advantage of the event to genuinely reconcile.

Chawama Baptist Church pastor-in-charge Brian Banda says politicians and citizens who could have differed with others should use the event, October 18, to resolve differences. In 2015, then President Edgar Lungu declared October 18 of every year as a day for prayers in exercise of powers contained in section 3 of the Public Holidays Act. During the declaration, Mr Lungu said the pronouncement was aimed at actualising declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation. Mr Lungu lost the presidency to Mr Hakainde Hichilema in the August 12 polls. Zambia was declared a Christian nation by second President Frederick Chiluba in 1991. “Let us use the day to be real to each other. It is a good day to come together and iron out some issues and remain one Zambia, one nation,” Reverend Banda said in an interview yesterday on the sidelines of the commemoration of the church’s golden jubilee anniversary. Rev Banda commended President Hichilema for affirming his commitment to working closely with the Church and assuring that Zambia will CLICK TO READ MORE