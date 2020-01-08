Politically-inclined health saboteurs suspended

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

TWO health workers have been suspended and will be disciplined for issuing prescriptions to patients for medicines which were in stock at some health facilities, creating an artificial shortage of drugs.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said a clinical officer at Bauleni Clinic and a Lusaka district pharmacist will be disciplined for asking patients to buy medicine which were available at the facilities.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/