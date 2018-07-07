Political field levelled

HONE SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says fair application of the Public Order Act (POA) and policing of political events will continue being at the centre of his government to promote political harmony in Zambia.He has also said that Zambia has enough space in correctional facilities to accommodate perpetrators of political violence.

The head of State, who spoke through his spokesperson Amos Chanda yesterday, said he will not compromise on fair application of the POA and commitment to the impending national dialogue with opposition political parties.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/