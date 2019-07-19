Political cops will be fired – Kanganja

PRISCILLA MWILA, Chibombo

POLICE officers engaging in politics during campaigns for the July 30 Katuba parliamentary by-election local government polls in other parts of the country will be dismissed from the service.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has said police officers have been deployed in Katuba Constituency to maintain peace and order before, during and after the by-election and not to become politicians.