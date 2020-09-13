Political consensus right path

THE time of elections is always tense with both the ruling party and opposition political parties trying to reassert themselves on the political platform.

But as they say, when elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.

In relation to voting, the grass would be equated to the electorate, who in most cases suffer the consequences of a volatile political situation.

The upcoming by-elections in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe following the death of Mwenya Mukonge and Rodgers Mwewa, respectively call to mind the skirmishes that always ensue when political parties size each other before and during elections.

If anything, violence during elections has been cited as a contributing factor to voter apathy, whether during by-elections or general elections.

However, it is encouraging to hear that all political players taking part in the forthcoming elections have given thumbs-up to the verification process of ballot papers which arrived in the country from Dubai on Friday.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) called political parties to check the ballot papers to remove any doubt about signs of rigging as it is always speculated by political players.

It is always important to build consensus before ballot papers are distributed to polling stations.

With representatives of political parties present during the verification process happy with the transparency ECZ has exhibited, it is expected that other stakeholders on the ground live by the agreement made at the beginning of the voting process.

We commend the Patriotic Front (PF), the United Party for National Development (UPND) and National Restoration Party (NAREP) for speaking with one voice during the verification process of the ballot papers.

It is only when leaders show unity during such moments that the grass-root supporters will have confidence in the whole process.

UPND representative Patrick Kalilembi said he was happy that the process was transparent.

“The process went on well and all the political parties are happy. We expect that the transportation and distribution of the ballot papers will in like manner be transparent. I would also like to urge other political parties to use the remaining few days to preach peace as they campaign,” he said.

PF representative Lazarus Chota said the process has been transparent since Friday when the ballot papers arrived in the country.

“We all came out happy because the process was done in a transparent manner and it was not rushed. We only appeal to the ECZ to be transparent during the transportation and distribution of the papers,” he said.

NAREP representative Ezra Banda said he is glad that ECZ has done a good job.

“Our hope is that the transportation and distribution will also be good and transparent. I would like to urge political parties to continue preaching peace in the few remaining days of the campaign period,” Mr Banda said.

ECZ acting public relations manager Sylvia Bwalya said distribution of the ballot papers started yesterday.

We expect voters in the two constituencies also to have confidence in the process and desist from speculating on things that might fuel tension and create voter apathy.

Elections come and go, which is why it is advised to maintain civility before, during and after elections.

Violence negates the very aim of achieving peace through the ballot box.

Violence during elections also retards development because investors may not choose to invest in an area prone to political disturbances.

The outcome of an election determines the favour the electorate get from potential investors.

We commend ECZ for endeavouring to bring political parties in order to seek consensus on such delicate matters.

We can only hope for peaceful elections in the two constituencies on Thursday.