Policeman to hang for killing fellow cop

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A 35-YEAR-OLD police constable of Lusaka who shot dead a fellow officer in January last year will spend the rest of his life in a correctional facility until he is killed by hanging.

Before sending Edwin Kabasiya to a penitentiary yesterday, Lusaka High Court Judge Kazimbe Chenda said it is sad that Kabasiya betrayed the trust bestowed on him to maintain law and order by shooting dead a fellow law enforcer.