Police will stand firm – Kampyongo

STEVEN MVULA, PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

POLICE will not cower and allow criminals disguised as political party sympathisers to destabilise Zambia, Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has warned.

Mr Kampyongo says Government is aware that United Party for National Development (UPND) is allegedly bent on causing havoc in the country to win public sympathy.

But UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka says Mr Kampyongo’s assertions on the opposition political party are unsubstantiated.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Mr Kampyongo said Government is aware of the machinations by the UPND to make citizens believe that the opposition is being victimised.

“Government will not blink and allow criminal elements cloaked as UPND members to put this nation on CLICK TO READ MORE