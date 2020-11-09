Police will be equal to elections task – IG

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has assured Zambians that police officers will execute their duties fairly in the run-up to next year’s general elections.

Mr Kanganja told journalists that there is no need for members of the public to fear any form of bias from police officers because they are professional and will ensure that they discharge their duties fairly.

He said perceptions about alleged police bias, especially in the application of the Public Order Act, are born out of misinformation by some political players.

"The Public Order Act is a law governing regulation of gatherings in this country. The problem comes in when we give guidelines to certain political players on the best way to hold their meetings without attracting provocation from