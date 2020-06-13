Police warn against unilateral reopening of bars

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

A SHOWDOWN is looming between bar owners and police following a directive by the former’s association to its members to open their businesses today if they are not allowed to do so by Government.

But Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned bar and nightclub owners that they would face the wrath of the law if they dared opened their businesses without authority.

Bars and Nightclubs Owners Association of Zambia president Peter Mwale said in an interview yesterday that the

organisation held a meeting with Ministry of Local Government officials three weeks ago during which it was agreed that the businesses would soon be allowed to open.

Mr Mwale said the association was assured that its members would soon be allowed to start operating their businesses.