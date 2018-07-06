Police, UNZA mend fences

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says the Zambia Police Service desires to build a harmonious partnership with the University of Zambia (UNZA) rather than have the disreputable “cat and mouse” policing of incidences of unruly or riotous students.“This, I know, obscures our existing partnership at various levels,” he said.

Mr Kanganja said UNZA students and the Zambia Police Service should not interact only during rowdy incidences such as students’ riots.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/