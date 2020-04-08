Police to use minimum force

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, PRISCILLLA MWILA

Lusaka

POLICE will use minimum force to deal with people defying the ban on operating bars and patrons gathering to drink beer outside drinking places in view of coronavirus.

But the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has urged security personnel enforcing preventive measures against COVID-19 not to use force.

Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja said in an interview yesterday that his officers will use some force to enforce the measures put in place by Government to prevent the