Police to use minimum force

MELODY MUPETA

Kitwe

POLICE officers will use minimum force on political party cadres who will attempt to interfere in their work before, during and after the August 12 general elections.

Deputy Inspector General of Police for Operations Charity Katanga says officers will use prevailing pieces of legislation to ensure peace prevails in the

polls.In an interview with journalists, Mrs Katanga said police officers do not want what transpired during Youth Day celebrations in Kitwe to recur,

hence the resolve to use the force needed to maintain law and order.

During Youth Day celebrations in Kitwe, United Party for National Development cadres clashed with police,which led to the arrest of 30 opposition supporters, who were later fined by the courts.Mrs Katanga said minimum