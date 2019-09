NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

ANYONE who will protest over high mealie-meal prices today will face the wrath of the law, Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has warned.

And in Lusaka police have denied the Patriotic Front (PF) permission to protest today against deregistered National Democratic Alliance president Chishimba Kambwili’s alleged insults against President Edgar Lungu.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/