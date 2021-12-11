Police should uphold professionalism

WE join President Hakainde Hichilema in welcoming a new team of men and women in uniform to Zambia Police Service following a pass-out parade which he officiated in Lilayi yesterday. The need for a formidable cadre of law enforcers like the police cannot be overemphasised given the ever-rising crime in society and political violence during elections. Despite working under very difficult conditions, policemen and women strive to do their best in enforcing law and order in the country. Every day and night present new challenges for the police command to provide adequate manpower so that there can be peace in various communities. This gloomy picture is evidenced by Zambia having a ratio of 108 police officers per 100,000 population. In other words, the police officer to civilian ratio stands at 1:926. By last year the Zambia Police had about 20,000 officers against a population of about 17 million. This by far falls short of the United Nations recommended ratio of 1:450 or approximately 225 police officers for every 100,000 people. However, the beefing up of human resource to the police service is a milestone especially that the population of Zambia needing help from the police has increased exponentially. It is our hope that the new recruits will help the police command and government at large address the day to day operational challenges and needs. We understand that government cannot recruit more than what the budget can afford but the 1,341 police officers who graduated yesterday will go a long way in fighting crime in the country. We urge those who have joined the rank and file of the police service to uphold high levels of integrity to avoid denting the image of the police. No-one can redeem the tainted reputation of the police more than the recruits who are new to the service by avoiding corrupt practices. President Hichilema’s warning that cadreism and unprofessionalism will never be tolerated in the police service should be taken seriously by all men and women in uniform. “The days in which political cadres stormed police stations are over, and we should not allow them to return to our country. But equally the days when police officers operated as cadres are over,” the head of State said. The police should rebuild the lost confidence and trust with people by remaining professional in the execution of their duties. The police command should take advantage of the President’s respect of the autonomy of law enforcement agencies. The President said the new dawn administration does not want to see police become vulnerable to thuggery as was the case in the past. “The days of overbearing political influence which in the past undermined the authority of the police and at times challenged even our military wings as people dressed themselves as army officers when they were civilians are over,” he said. We also urge citizens to respect the work of police officers who are more often than not subjected to ridicule when on duty on the streets.

Traffic police officers, for example, have been victims of taunts by members of the public who see corruption in every one of them. Although the police, has been dogged by reports of corruption in recent years, not every police officer is corrupt. A number of them work hard to prevent crime in society while others have died in the line of duty for the sake of citizens. Citizens must help the police to remain professional by not harbouring criminals in their residences. Those who are involved in criminal acts should not blame the police for brutality because they understand better how to deal with law breakers. We thank Lilayi Training College management for producing gallant men and women who are ready to serve their country with pride. We share the President’s sentiments that executing duties with professionalism and respect is a prerequisite to democratic tenets and dispensation of good governance in any decent country. The onus is on the police command and its entire crop of men and women to carry out their duties to the expectations of the country.