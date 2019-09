Dear editor,

KABWE is slowly becoming a dangerous town to live in due to the frequency of people being murdered.

There is a murderer or murderers on the loose.

So far, five murders have taken place in a spate of two months.

Zambia Police Service should up their game or else Kabwe will become the murderers’ town.

Police should arrest the killers as a matter of urgency.

CONCERNED RESIDENT

Kabwe