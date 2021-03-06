Police should be above board

ZAMBIA Police Service has a huge responsibility in restoring the confidence of citizens.

While the police have done a commendable job in reducing criminality in the country, there are excesses they need to address within their system. These shortcomings have caused mistrust and sometimes friction between citizens and the police, which is unnecessary.

It is, therefore, the responsibility of police to assure citizens, through deeds, that they exist to protect them from any criminality in society.

As things stand, most citizens have lost confidence in the police due to what they perceive as brutality and, in some cases, extra-judicial killings.

This has further strained the relationship between the police and citizens.

As is known, police are there to protect the public, without fear or favour, and irrespective of their religion, political or other affiliations.

Police are custodians of citizens’ freedom of movement and speech and should always respect those freedoms as enshrined in the Constitution.

It is a pity that, sometimes, police do not live by the mantra of protecting citizens. Instead, they abuse citizens.

Time and again, there are reports of police abusing suspects, yet the law says one is deemed “innocent until proven guilty”.

This right is important in a modern democracy such as Zambia, hence its explicit inclusion in the Constitution.

That is why all suspects have a right to a fair trial without discrimination. That, too, is why everyone charged with a criminal offence has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty, according to the Zambian law.

However, it is saddening that some police officers are seemingly ignorant of these constitutional provisions and tend to take the law in their own hands.

The police command and Police Public Complaints Commission (PPCC) should heed the observation by Chief Justice Irene Mambilima that incidents of extra-judicial deaths or injuries at the hands of police without anyone being held responsible should be a thing of the past.

When she swore in PPCC members in Lusaka yesterday, Justice Mambilima said the commission is mandated to ensure that actions by police officers are not excessive but that they are exercised within the confines of the law.

The police command and PPCC have the mandate to exhaustively investigate matters and give everyone equal opportunities to be heard.

As a way of addressing matters raised by Justice Mambilima, it is imperative for the police command to reform the curriculum in its training institutions to ensure that human rights become the core of the training for police constables to reinforce the presumption of innocence of citizens.

Officers should also be re-oriented regularly so that they are brought to speed with the fundamental rights of citizens.

As the country heads to the 2021 general elections, focus is on the police on how they will interpret the golden law of the land.

Police will surely face several temptations from political players but they should at all times act professionally.

Most importantly, though, citizens should act responsibly all the time so as not to attract the attention of police and then cry wolf when the law is fairly applied against them.