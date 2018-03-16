Police ‘shoot’ ritual movie

PRISCILLA MWILA and CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

POLICE have summoned producers of a video circulating on social media titled ‘Deadly Blood’ in which some people are shown being beaten and burnt using tyres and petrol.

Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja said in a statement yesterday that the video is also captioned ‘Ritual killers burnt to ashes for killing human beings in Zambia’.

Mr Kanganja said preliminary investigations have revealed that the video was produced by Joy Productions of Lusaka which has further allegedly advertised for actors through social media.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/