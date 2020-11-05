Police set on cadres in military uniform

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

POLICE should start arresting cadres who wear military regalia regardless of their political party affiliation, Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has said.

Mr Kampyongo says officers should swing into action and arrest cadres who are disregarding the law.

“Statements have been issued to this effect and if people are not listening, it is better to get the police to start acting.

“It is undesirable and we cannot condone it,” Mr Kampyongo said.

The minister was speaking to journalists on Tuesday after he officiated at the opening of a stakeholders’ engagement on the CLICK TO READ MORE