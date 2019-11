ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Police Service has confiscated military attire and weapons from popular retail outlets China Mall and Home Essentials at Manda Hill Shopping Mall, spokesperson Esther Katongo has said.

Mrs Katongo said this followed complaints about military attire and weapons which have become common among certain groups called "flufies" in Mtendere Township.