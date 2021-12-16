Police say Faith is in safe custody

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FOLLOWING her detention on Tuesday, journalist Faith Musonda has remained in police custody as law enforcement officers continue investigating her for being in possession of properties believed to be proceeds of crime. Ms Musonda, who is detained at Richard Kachingwe Police Post in Kabwata Site and Service, is yet to be formally charged and arrested. While police say she is in safe custody, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which is handling the case, will issue a comprehensive statement on the matter “at an appropriate time”.

“It might be too early for us to comment on the charge. She is in safe custody, we call it safe custody. There is nothing to worry about,” deputy police spokesperson Danny Mwale said. On details regarding Ms Musonda’s detention, Mr Mwale referred all queries to ACC. “It is the ACC handling the case. They are just using the police facility,” he said. When contacted, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said a detailed statement will be issued at the right time. Ms Chibwe could not state how long Ms Musonda will remain in detention pending the likely formal charge and arrest. “The case is still under investigation. We will make a comprehensive statement at an appropriate time,” she said. Ms Musonda is being investigated for CLICK TO READ MORE