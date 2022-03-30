Police recover stolen cars, goods worth K2.8m

ZANIS Reports

STOLEN vehicles and assorted household goods worth K2.8 million have been recovered by police in Kapiri Mposhi following an operation to curb a recent spate of house break-ins in the district.

Five suspects have also been arrested in connection with the theft of the recovered goods.

The recovered goods include a Toyota Mark X registration BCB 3729 believed to be used in criminal activities and an unregistered Toyota Hipsum recently stolen on Kapiri Mposhi-Ndola highway from a motorist, who was later tied to a tree and abandoned in the bush.

Recovered household goods include television sets, HiFis, kitchen utensils and beddings.

Others are industrial solar panels stolen from government solar milling plants in Fichisa area and 96 bags of fertiliser, among others.

Kapiri Mposhi police commanding officer Brighson Mwape confirmed the recovery of the stolen goods during the ongoing operation following a spate of CLICK TO READ MORE