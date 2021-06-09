Police quiz dismissed resident docs boss

PRISCILLA MWILA ,Lusaka

DISMISSED Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) president Brian Sampa was yesterday warned and cautioned by police for inciting people employed to provide essential services to protest. And the Health Workers Union of Zambia has urged health personnel to always endeavour to negotiate for their conditions of service through unions to avoid dismissals. Recently, Dr Sampa directed RDAZ members countrywide to go on a go-slow demanding payment of salary arrears, gratuity and settling-in allowances accrued from 2015. The seven-day go-slow resulted in the dismissal of Dr Sampa from the civil service on Tuesday last week for absenting himself from work for more than 10 consecutive working days. This was after RDAZ members disregarded Government's call for doctors to stop the protest, which was risking people's health. President Edgar Lungu also advised health personnel against using patients as bargaining tools when aggrieved. Dr Sampa, 34, a resident of Lusaka South, arrived at Police headquarters yesterday in the company of some RDAZ members. He was interrogated for