Police put on high alert

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Ndola

MINISTER of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has warned against holding protests today because public gatherings are banned in view of COVID-19.

Some youth groups in Lusaka intend to protest over alleged lack of freedom of expression and Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019, among other issues.

Mr Kampyongo has directed Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to place officers on high alert to deal with anyone defying the ban.

He was speaking yesterday during the commissioning of 34 houses for the Police, Immigration Department and the Zambia Revenue Authority at Sakania border post.

The houses are part of the more than 200 which have been commissioned in Chililabombwe, Kitwe and CLICK TO READ MORE