Police operation leaves 14 children in hospital

June 23, 2019
CHIMWEMWE MWALE, KAPALA CHISUNKA
Livingstone
FOURTEEN children and one adult, aged between nine and 22, were yesterday admitted to Batoka Hospital in Livingstone after being choked by tear gas fired by Zambia Police Service officers during a security operation in Malota township.
And in Lusaka, the Zambia Police, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Department of Immigration, in a joint operation dubbed ‘Operation Chalo’, arrested 113 people in the notorious Chibolya township. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

