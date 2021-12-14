Police officer kills self after incest acquittal

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, MWILA NTAMBI, Ndola, Kitwe

A POLICE officer who was recently acquitted by the Ndola Magistrate’s Court for allegedly defiling his eight-year-old daughter has taken his life by throwing himself into a river. Fred Mweene, 28, was facing a charge of incest after his wife reported him to the police for allegedly defiling their daughter while bathing her.

On February 18, 2019 in Ndola, Mweene allegedly had carnal knowledge of the girl with full knowledge that she was his daughter. In court, Mweene’s wife, Constance Namonje, 29, told the court that she was a business woman running a restaurant at Main Masala Market in Ndola. Ms Namonje testified that on the material day, she discovered blood stains on her daughter’s pants which she found behind the door of the house. However, the court acquitted Mweene after the State failed to prove its case against him. The police command later transferred him to Western Province, where he reportedly threw himself in a river in unclear circumstances.

Although the police could not confirm their officer committing suicide, spokesperson Rae Hamoonga acknowledged the sudden death of Mweene. "Yes, I can confirm that our officer has died. However, we cannot speculate the cause of his death until a postmortem is conducted, " Mr Hamoonga said. And MWILA NTAMBI reports from Kitwe that in a tragic turn of events, a 13-year-old defilement victim of