MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

SIXTEEN United Party for National Development (UPND) members have been arrested in Shiwang’andu District for allegedly attempting to block a Patriotic Front (PF) candidate from filing his nomination papers for the Mayembe ward by-election.

The suspects also had their vehicle impounded after police found in it offensive weapons which included a taser gun, machetes and catapults.