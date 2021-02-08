Police mole in hot water

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A POLICE officer in Livingstone has been linked to a leaked document containing details of two United Party for National Development (UPND) senior officials being placed on wanted list recently, investigations have established.

The officer has already been identified and will face stern disciplinary action for leaking confidential documentation.

On January 29 this year, UPND presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya and assistant for special duties Mubita Nawa were put on police wanted list after they allegedly failed to avail themselves for interrogations.

A police form issued on January 27 was leaked on social media the following day and