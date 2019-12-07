Police kill 7 robbers in gun fight, recover weapons

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

SEVEN suspected criminals believed to be behind a spate of aggravated robberies in Lusaka have been gunned down after an exchange of fire with the police.

The criminals, who are suspected to be of foreign origin, were shot dead in Makeni Simson after police received a tip from members of the public that some people were about to stage a robbery in the area.

Four firearms, among them three pistols and one revolver with several rounds of ammunition, were recovered from the vehicle