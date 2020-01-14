News

Police job offer lands woman in court

January 14, 2020
CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
A BUSINESSWOMAN of Lusaka has been taken to court for allegedly obtaining K10,000 from another woman by pretending that she would find a job for the victim’s dependant in the Zambia Police Service.
Precious Himululi, 28, has been charged with obtaining money by false pretences.
It is alleged that on September 28 last year in Lusaka, with intent to deceive or defraud, Himululi obtained K10,000 cash from Encyla Chipwata CLICK TO READ MORE

