Police halt check-points

KAPALA CHISUNKA

Lusaka

IN AN effort to protect traffic police officers from coronavirus, the Zambia Police Service has suspended snap traffic check-points until personal protective equipment (PPE) is secured.

This means that only permanent security checkpoints (road blocks) will be mounted as the police command is securing PPE for the officers.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has, however, called on motorists to be responsible during this suspension period.