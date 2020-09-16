Police don’t report to any cadres

HENRY SINYANGWE, Kasama

THE police service does not report to any political cadres but only has allegiance to the President, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, says deputy inspector general of police in charge of operations, Bonny Kapeso.

And Mr Kapeso has urged officers to be bold and impartial in their execution of duty.

Featuring on a special Radio Mano programme ahead of tomorrow’s by-elections in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe constituencies, Mr Kapeso said police officers should not be intimidated by political parties from both the opposition and the ruling party.

"All police officers in the country are to be fair and