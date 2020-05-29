Police corner snake in a car

MELODY MUPETA,

NANCY SIAME

Kitwe, Lusaka

THREE Lusaka businessmen have been arrested in Chingola after they were allegedly found with a stolen motor vehicle in which there was a live snake, coffin and a dead rat, among other weird paraphernalia.

The suspects are Teddy Kamatika, 29, of Chawama Township, Arthur Witezo, 33, of Lilanda Township, and Charles Kafuta, 37, of Kanyama Township.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said in an interview yesterday that the three were travelling on a Toyota Spacio when they were intercepted by police on Tuesday around 12:00 hours at Musenga checkpoint.

Mrs Katanga said after being interrogated, the suspects tried to evade arrest by claiming that they were sent by a Cabinet minister.

"The suspects later claimed that the minister was in a meeting after police officers ordered them to contact the same minister," she said.