NKOMBO KACHEMBA and MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

ABOUT 138 people were yesterday treated, and most of them discharged, for gas poisoning suffered in their respective homes in Chingola.

And Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has assured Chingola residents that police are closing in on elements causing trouble in the mining town.