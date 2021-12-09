Police caution their ex-boss

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE stimulated long arm of the law has been extended to immediate-past Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo, who was warned and cautioned by police yesterday. This is for allegedly endangering the safety of an aircraft and passengers at Kalalatekwe School grounds in his constituency, Shiwang’andu, in 2015. This comes a day after former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, alongside immediate-past Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji, was arrested. On Tuesday, Mr Yamba and Mr Malanji were arrested by Drug Enforcement Commission and Anti-Corruption Commission and charged with unlawfully transferring K154 million to the Zambian embassy in Turkey this year. Mr Kampyongo was detained at Chelston Police Station and was later yesterday expected to be taken to Shiwang’andu in Muchinga Province by road for a formal arrest.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the detention of the Shiwang’andu legislator and Patriotic Front (PF) chief whip. The former minister is yet to be formally charged and arrested in Shiwang’andu, where he allegedly committed the offence. “Particulars of the offence are that Honourable Steven Kampyongo with others are alleged to have endangered the safety of an aircraft and its passengers. This occurred on January 2, 2015 at Kalalatekwe School grounds in Shiwang’andu district,” he said. Lawyer George Chisanga, who is part of the legal team representing Mr Kampyongo, said their client was CLICK TO READ MORE