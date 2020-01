NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Chingola

A FIERCE battle erupted yesterday between police and rioters from five townships in Chingola who took to the streets, damaging and looting shops before burning three motor vehicles.

The riot, sparked by misinformation that the police were holding a suspected ritual murderer, also culminated in more than 50 people being detained at Chingola Central Police Station.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/