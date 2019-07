BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

FORMER Zambezi East Member of Parliament Sarah Sayifwanda has been arrested in the wake of a physical fight between Lundas and Luvales during an Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) delimitation meeting on Saturday.

Police of charged Ms Sayifwanda with with conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.