Police, army close in

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka and CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

THE defence and security team is closing in on ringleaders of the gassing incidents and they will soon be arrested and prosecuted, Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has said.

And angry residents of Mazabuka yesterday dragged a man they suspected of being a gasser from the hospital and set him ablaze while another mob in Monze burnt down a police station over the same issue.