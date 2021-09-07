‘Poisoned’ shawarma had pesticide

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

INVESTIGATIONS conducted into the After Ten restaurant food poisoning incidents have concluded that the lettuce used on the shawarma was laced with a pesticide. About 200 people from Kitwe and Chingola were last week hospitalised after consuming chicken shawarma from the renowned restaurant. This prompted the local authority to close operations at the Chingola branch and the main branch in Kitwe to pave way for investigations. Kitwe City Council (KCC) public relations manager Chola Mwamba said in a press statement that samples of the leftover food and soil in the garden where the lettuce was harvested showed the presence of a pesticide. Ms Mwamba said the presence of the chemical on the leftover food shows that the chemicals were active at the time the vegetables were harvested for consumption. “The local authority has been investigating food poisoning complaints involving members of the public who consumed food from the restaurant,” she said.

Ms Mwamba said the council has advised management at the restaurant to ensure that the period for