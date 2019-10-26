Poets against hunger politics

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

POETS will today converge on Global Platform Zambia offices in Lusaka for a Word Smash Poetry show dubbed ‘Food Security’ where they will remind politicians never to trivialise hunger for political mileage.

The show is also aimed at educating Zambians that they too, as ordinary citizens, have a responsibility to ensure that the country is food secure.

Word Smash Poetry, the organisers of the show, have assured that the event will be memorable and edifying.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/