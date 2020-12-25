PMRC wants Public Procurement Act revised

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

POLICY Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) has called for the revision of the Public Procurement Act to incorporate price referencing and bench-marking to seal revenue leakages.

In 2015, Government introduced an electronic Government Procurement (E-GP) system aimed at enhancing transparency, reducing corruption and supporting provisions of the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act.

The E-GP system is designed to enhance socio-economic development and adherence to the Seventh National Development Plan by reducing the procurement cycle and associated costs.

PMRC executive director Bernadette Zulu said the current procurement system contains structural and content inadequacies to support the PFM Act.

“There are inadequacies in fund release delays and inflated quotations, affecting project implementations and CLICK TO READ MORE