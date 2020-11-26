PMRC wants private sector investment in agro-processing

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

POLICY Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) says more private sector investment in the agro-processing sector should be strengthened to help boost industrialisation, value addition and locally-sourced products.

Executive director Bernadette Zulu said Government, through the private sector, should continue to develop the mechanisation of the agriculture sector to improve productivity and yields.

Mrs Zulu said in response to a query that with unexploited opportunities, it is important that the diversification of cash crops production away from maize is enhanced to increase income generation and food security.

"Products such as avocados, cashew nuts, soya beans and tobacco are highly profitable, thus more farmers need to be empowered to venture into growing them. As PMRC, we are urging Government to continue strengthening its diversification strategy and