PMRC signals local is lekker

NANCY MWAPE, KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

TO HELP the economy remain buoyant amid the coronavirus, the mining sector has been advised to prioritise local suppliers while establishing a fair balance with international players.

Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) executive director Bernadette Zulu said mining has had positive impact on economic development.

Mrs Zulu said in the context of COVID-19, Zambia’s mining industry is faced with many significant challenges, making it difficult to dial up capacity while managing the risks of the pandemic in the wake of declining commodity prices.

“The drop in prices has affected operational margins for players in the industry with some being pushed into negative cash flows.

“While it can be argued that price volatility is familiar to the mining industry, the steps taken in CLICK TO READ MORE