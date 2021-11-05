Ploughing back in local community

BENEDICT TEMBO, Sesheke

CHRISTMAS came early for government departments in Sesheke district, Western Province, when an investor in the timber business recently donated various pieces of furniture. As part of its corporate social responsibility, Zambelozi Green Timbers Company Limited provided office furniture such as tables, chairs and benches to different government departments in the border district. Some beneficiaries of the early Christmas presents were the Zambia Police Service, the district education board secretary, the Zambia Army, and the Judiciary. Others were the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, the National Registration Department, the Department of Fisheries and Livestock, as well as the Zambia Correctional Service. The donation, valued at about K56,000, was a perfect example of how Zambelozi Green Timbers Company Limited, the successor of Mongamu Sawmill, has been supporting the Sesheke economy. "It is company policy to