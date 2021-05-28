CEPHAS CHABU

THE country joined the rest of the world in proudly commemorating Labour Day on May 1, 2021 whose theme was ‘Promoting industrialisation through productivity, decent work and sustainable growth amid Covid-19’. One of the key strands in the theme was decent work. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), decent work involves opportunities for work that is productive and delivers a fair income, security in the workplace and social protection for a family’s better prospects for personal development and social integration, and freedom for people to express themselves. It encompasses respect for fundamental rights of the human person as well as the rights of workers in terms of conditions of work, safety and remuneration. This includes respect for the physical and mental integrity of the worker in the exercise of his/her employment. It is against this background that the writer discusses the plight of unpaid family workers, drawing a contrast with the need for decent work. This is a very emotive matter amongst the affected family members but suffers from lack of platform and representation. This group, though not on a decent and regular salary, remain very loyal to their master relatives and continue to pride themselves on these family businesses. Alas, all that accrues to them is merely the name that goes with the business, without any meaningful economic empowerment for their well-being. Tangible benefits remain solely for the entrepreneur uncle, father and others, who ultimately own that prestigious and well-known company, farm, chain store and many others. These workers literally survive on handouts and very small allowances which never grant them a decent living to meet regular needs of their families, let alone into meeting attendant expenses in their old age. In case of the unfortunate demise of the prime mover or sponsor of the business, lives of these unpaid family workers literally come to a standstill. They have not been empowered with decent incomes for them to create savings and, subsequently, investments for future income generation.According to ZamStats, in their Zambia Labour Force Survey Report of 2012, 70 percent of the 7.9 million persons of working age were employed. It was further reported that 34.8 percent of the working population in Zambia were unpaid family workers. ZamStats also observed that unpaid family workers accounted for the highest percentage share of 49.1 percent of the illiterate employed population. Therefore, the plight of unpaid family workers is a matter that should be taken seriously in the country. It trivialises human labour and contributes to the underdevelopment of human capital considering the high illiteracy levels of people employed by these family businesses. Some employers have argued that they pay these workers ‘in kind’ such as accommodation, food, allowances, etc. They even claim that sometimes they extend their help by paying school fees for the children of their family workers. However, every worker deserves financial freedom to plan for the daily necessities of life and indeed their life after retirement. Employing unpaid family workers can be said not only to be inhuman, but too exploitative as well. As we commemorate Labour Day, let us implore our entrepreneurs who are making use of unpaid family workers to immediately formalise their employment contracts and put them on decent wages. The Government has already guided by putting in place the minimum wage. This will actually bring out the true operational cost of their businesses and address the issue of overstating profits due to the ‘informal subsidy’ received from unpaid family workers. A story is told of an entrepreneur who had several unpaid family workers on his workers list. A competitor opened a factory next door and it was dealing in similar products. All the relatives left and joined the competitor, where they were employed with decent wages. The family business promoter had no alternative but to employ people from the open market as a replacement. This is the only time the real production cost of his business surfaced. The reality of his exploitation dawned on him and he vowed never to take advantage of his family members again.

In conclusion, the Bible in 1 Timothy 5:18 reads: “For the scripture says, ‘You shall not muzzle an ox while it treads out the grain’ and ‘The labourer is worthy of his wages’.” Let us pay our family members what is due to them and ensure we invest in their human capital development to fight illiteracy and lack of skills. This is the only way we shall promote decent work and contribute to the overall economic development of this country.

The author is a business strategist.