Please import electricity

Dear editor,

THE power deficit in the country has reached crisis levels where Zesco’s only practical option is to import power from neighboring countries.

Considering the poor quality of life the people have started living under the 4-6 hours load-shedding every day, the Minister of Energy and Zesco directors must rethink and look for an urgent solution while long-term and sustainable intervention is being sought.

Of course we know this will come with a cost but I think a reasonable increase in tariffs will not hurt as we share the burden of importation. And as consumers we are cooperating very well.

Individual households will ‘load-shed’ themselves once they realise they are spending too much on electricity.

And by the way, power saved by domestic users is relatively very minimal, so I don’t think increasing domestic load shed or tariffs is helping much.

We must also think about the vicious cycle this long hour load shedding is creating.

As more trees are being cut to meet the demand for charcoal, nature is tampered with and I don’t think Zambia is ready yet for the effects of climate change.

It also means the Kariba will never fill up. And with more use of charcoal, Zesco’s income collections will drastically reduce which may ultimately lead to labour problems. And finally, darkness is always a risk to national security.

So, please, import power.

BISHOP WILLIE NYENDWA